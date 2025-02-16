The Pitt season 1 episode 8 promo: Will Collins leave work?

When it comes to The Pitt on Max at this point, it feels easy to say that we are dealing both with good and bad news.

So, where do we start? Well, the good news here is that the show has already been renewed for another season. The bad news, however, is that there are devastating things happening to some of the characters at present in the story — with Dr. Collins at the top of the list.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo for The Pitt season 1 episode 8 that indicates that Collins is going to be understandably in tremendous pain following her miscarriage. However, it remains unclear what she chooses to do in the aftermath of it. Certainly, it would make all the sense in the world for her to leave work and take some time to recover. Yet, the promo does not suggest that she’s about to tell Robby anything. You could argue that the job is a way to distract herself from the devastation, but is it really? This is a storyline that feels like it has to be addressed at some point, and it is really just a matter of when.

As for what else is in this episode, is Dr. Santos about to levy some sort of accusation? Judging from the editing of the promo, it seems like she could be making a claim that Langdon is going to cause a patient to overdose — but could there be something else at play, as well? Santos is most likely a character that exists in real-life hospitals, a young doctor who thinks that they know everything despite an utter lack of experience. Odds are, we’re going to see some sort of reckoning with her sooner rather than later — and you just have to be prepared.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering The Pitt season 1 episode 8 right away

What do you think we are going to be seeing heading into The Pitt season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some other insight soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







