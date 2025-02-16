Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 video: Parvati vs. Lete?

Tuesday night’s Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 has already been set up as a showdown like no other we’ve seen. After all, we’re kicking it off still at Temple! We have yet to learn if CK is going to defeat the Banker or not and if she does, she has an enormous decision to make.

Before getting to that point, though, it is clear that she is going to cause as much chaos as humanly possible — and that is already coming off of the whole cheating incident on this past episode.

If you head over to the Deal or No Deal Island Instagram page now, you can see an extended preview for what lies ahead that makes it clear that CK is not done having arguments. We know that she went into Phillip (and he responded in brutal fashion), and she now seems to be arguably with Dr. Will, who proclaims that CK is the major reason why MG is gone. He struck a deal and then followed through on it. (Sure, Will could have done something else, but he didn’t.)

Somehow, in the midst of all of this, we also see a brief argument between Parvati and Lete, as the former indicates that Lete has been playing more cutthroat behind the scenes than she’s been willing to let on. This further shows the divide in the game right now — CK is a little bit of a wild card, and from there, you have the Family (Parvati, David, and Dickson) and more or less everyone else.

This season has already proven itself to be both wonderfully brutal and thoroughly entertaining. Love CK or hate her, at least she’s bringing something to the table. We’ll be bummed if Dr. Will leaves, but with his personality and entering the game late, it’s hard to envision that he is going to be around forever.

