Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7: Cliffhanger aftermath

As we get ourselves set to see Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 on NBC next week, what is going to be front and center?

Well, let’s just remind you here that we are on the cusp of perhaps one of the most contentious moments that we’ve ever seen on the show, as CK and Phillip look poised to go back and forth in a pretty dramatic way. CK is also ironically right in the middle of a game where she could be eliminated — or, she will have the power to get rid of someone else.

Speaking in a new interview now with TV Insider, here is what contestant and Australian Survivor alum David Genat had to say about what’s going to be coming up:

Oh boy. I will tell you this, the single greatest — and look, we saw Phillip go Harriet Tubman just before the end drop — an even greater rant happens before the next temple exit. One of the greatest reality show rants I have ever seen in my life… I’ve actually never seen anything close. To be there in person was quite the experience, so I think it’s gonna translate to the episode.

The good news for David is that he feels poised to be safe for a good while in this competition. Even though he is a big threat as a competitor, he’s been able to hide somewhat behind the shadow of Parvati Shallow, arguably one of the most famous reality TV contestants of all time. The biggest risk that David faces right now is Dr. Will blowing his cover, even though Will himself technically does not know for sure what show he was actually on. He just knows that he’s likely been on one of these series before.

