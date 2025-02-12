Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 preview: Picking sides

Are you curious to learn a little more about Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7? We’ve got another episode ahead in seven days, and that means even more drama … and possibly a few more betrayals every single step of the way.

So how do you even top the messiness that we saw tonight? It’s funny, mostly because so many of CK’s own feelings heading into Temple were the direct result of things that she actually did to herself. She created her own chaos that in the end, she had to find a way to deal with.

Below, you can see the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Tensions soar before a shocking blindside as the Banker tests the integrity of the remaining eight players, forcing them to choose sides.

In other news, there are going to be even more betrayals coming up. The question now becomes just who will be at the center of the latest one. CK technically still has not even finished her game yet, which is the strangest ending that we’ve seen for this show in quite some time. Then again, we also very-much know that this is the sort of mystery that the producers really waned to deliver here, mostly because this sort of confusion could in theory be good for them.

(For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we don’t lose any other major player just yet — this show is better when it can keep some of this infighting going for as long as it possibly can.)

What are you the most excited to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7?

At this point, who are you actually rooting for to win? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

