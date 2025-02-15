Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Who is Elsa, Blessing, & Melvin?

Now that Original Sin is officially wrapped on Showtime, why not look more towards Dexter: Resurrection? For those unaware, the Michael C. Hall sequel series is currently in production in and around New York City, and we now have more news to share on that now than ever before.

First and foremost, let’s just note that the latest press release for the show signifies further that the new series is actually going to be set in New York, as well — you may have assumed that and understandably so, but it is better sometimes to have to official. Also, we’re going to be seeing Harrison work right out of the city, meaning he will not have gone far following the events of the New Blood finale where he skipped town.

Below, you can see the new additions to the series, both in terms of the actor and the role they are playing:

Today SHOWTIME® announced that Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU & The Better Sister), Dominic Fumusa (NURSE JACKIE) and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) will join the cast of the SHOWTIME® original drama series DEXTER: RESURRECTION, as series regulars, starring SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (DEXTER®, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

Mwine will play the role of “Blessing Kamara,” a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf will play Detective “Claudette Wallace,” a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa will play Detective “Melvin Oliva,” Claudette Wallace’s partner at NYPD who is the only one that understands his quirky partner. Suárez will play “Elsa Rivera,” Harrison Morgan’s vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

all of this information signifies further that we are going to be seeing a significant police presence … so does that mean a manhunt for Dexter? it’s possible and yet, there are other fish to fry perhaps at the same time. We should learn more when Resurrection does eventually premiere a little later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

