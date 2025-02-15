The Way Home season 3 episode 7: Is Casey from the future?

We’ve been waiting for a lot of answers on The Way Home for quite some time, but that is especially true when it comes to Casey. Are they from the future? This episode threw us for a loop for a good chunk of it but in the end, we did settle on an answer.

What was it? Well, based on Casey being in possession of Kat’s ring — and then also claiming it to be a family heirloom — it seems that we’ve got an answer. They are from the future! Why are they there? Why aren’t they talking about it? Consider these questions that we still need answers to.

Yet, at the very least the pieces surrounding some of this are starting to come together, and they could perhaps think that there is something pertaining to Kat or Alice that needs to be dealt with. There are a lot of theories out there that Casey is actually a direct descendant of Alice, but we can’t go that far as of yet. The biggest piece of evidence that Casey is from the future is that it marks the already-established rules of the Pond. It has never taken characters forward; instead, it only brings them back. It is hard to imagine that part of the mythology changing, mostly because it could make things far too confusing otherwise.

Now, as for the past…

The biggest reveal that we had over the course of this hour is Thomas and Kat kissing, which came after she heard about what happened with Elliot and his ex. In other words, everything is somehow even messier than it ever way before.

What did you think about the events of The Way Home season 3 episode 7 in totality?

