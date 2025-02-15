The Way Home season 3 episode 8: Reckoning with the past

Next week on Hallmark Channel, you will be getting an opportunity to check out The Way Home season 3 episode 8. So what is the actual story going to be here?

Well, let’s just kick things off with a reminder that “Smoke on the Water” is the title for this episode and from what we can tell here, you are going to get a chance to see a ton of great stories from top to bottom. Some of it could be shocking, especially when it comes to new revelations surfacing in some form from the past. Our advice, at least for now, is just to prepare for a few more things to surface that will fundamentally change things in the final episodes of the season. (We know it is sad to think about, but we are really not that far from the finale at this point.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn something more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Way Home season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

The Landry family faces the facts of recent revelations, as they grapple with a past that they now know wasn’t always as it seemed.

One of the things that we do think that the entire family is going to be trying to figure out here is how the timelines are linked, and also who is behind some of the bigger surprises of the season so far. After all, remember for a moment that we’ve seen them try to get answers already, especially when it comes to Casey. It definitely appears that they are from the future, but what will this mean? How is it going to end up changing what Alice thinks now that she seemingly knows the truth?

Once again, things have been blown right open on The Way Home, so we will have to wait and see exactly what happens…

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







