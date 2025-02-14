Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date hopes

Yesterday, the news was first confirmed that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is officially going to happen at Prime Video. With that, let’s lean into the big question: When are we actually going to see it?

The bad news here is that if you were hoping to dive back into the fantasy epic anytime soon, you are going to be disappointed. Even with filming happening this year, there is an extremely long post-production period that comes with a show of this scale. That is going to lead to us being lucky to see the show at all within the next eighteen months.

If we are lucky at this point, we tend to think that we could be seeing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 back at some point at the end of next year, but even that cannot be confirmed at this point.

Now, with all of that being said, we do tend to think that Amazon does need to try and ensure that this show remains a biannual event. There is almost no reason to stretch things longer than this for a number of different reasons, with the biggest being the concern that viewers will start to bail on the show over time.

How many seasons could the series last?

Well, we do know that there is a certain amount of ambiguity about that despite the fact that The Rings of Power had a five-season plan from the get-go. That does not mean that the streaming service will follow through, and a lot is going to depend on the viewership moving forward. Amazon does not release a lot of this information publicly and by virtue of that, we are all just left to guess on certain parts of it.

When do you most want to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 arrive at Prime Video?

