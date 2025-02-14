Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2: Shauna, Melissa kiss!

Out of everything that we expected to see over the course of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2, we certainly did not expect a new possible romance. Of course, it is not 100% confirmed that it is going to blossom into that, but that kiss between Melissa and Shauna?

The way in which this happened was almost as shocking as the fact that it did. After all, it took place right in the midst of a violent, knife-led confrontation. There is clearly something that is happening here when it comes to possible feelings on Melissa’s part, but the challenge here is whether or not Shauna is going to be able to ever accept said feelings at all. Remember that she’s going through the trauma of losing her baby, and we also do think that she is still wrestling with everything with Jackie at the same time. There are a LOT of different emotions at play with her!

Regardless of whatever the long-term implications of this moment are, we do think it is a clear reminder here that we are going to be seeing a lot more from the Melissa character. The larger question we have to think about here is simple: Is there going to be a chance to see her in the present?

After all, remember for a moment here that someone is clearly following Shauna around in the present, and could it be Melissa, who is still out there harboring some sort of feelings? Well, we know that Hilary Swank is going to be appearing on the show at some point, and that is enough is enough to make us think that she could be playing this character. If not, then is she a relative of Melissa? That feels possible in its own way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

