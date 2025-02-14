The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Testaments spin-off near order

Earlier this week, we finally learned that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to premiere on Hulu come Tuesday, April 8.

With that, why not also look a little bit more towards the future? This is where we can bring things over to The Testaments, a follow-up series based on Margaret Atwood’s work that has been in the works for quite some time. Based on the latest bit of information that is out there now, it does appear as though everything is moving forward and an official order is coming soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

According to a new report from Deadline, an order is close and not only that, we are starting to hear a little bit more about the cast. First and foremost, Ann Dowd is going to be coming back as Lydia; meanwhile, Chase Infiniti of Presumed Innocent fame is going to be coming on board as another character. There is at least one more lead that has yet to be cast, and we are looking forward to figuring out more there.

In general, it is our hope that we do hear more about The Testaments around the time that the original show comes back with the final season. We are hesitant at this point to say a whole lot more on this, largely due to the fact that we don’t want to spoil anything! Right now, most of our focus has to inevitably be learning a little bit more about what is happening with June, mostly because there is so much more time to look beyond that down the road. We just hope that the entire universe remains as impactful and emotional as we have had a chance to see it over the past five seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Handmaid’s Tale, including our take on the latest teaser

Are you excited to see both The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 and also (hopefully) The Testaments as well?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







