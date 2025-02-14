Law & Order season 24 episode 13 spoilers: A path of punishment

Next week on Law & Order season 24 episode 13, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “In God We Trust.” With that, what lies ahead here?

Well, based on the title alone, we imagine that some other there would speculate that this is tied in some way to the government or some sort of serious legal matter. However, it feels like for now, the powers-that-be are keeping their cards a little bit close to the vest.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 13 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

02/20/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A young lawyer with a secret past is found dead. Price and Baxter debate the pros and cons of prison as a punishment vs. alternative justice options. TV-14

We don’t necessarily think that this represents the network giving away all that much, beyond of course the oh-so-simple fact that they want to do whatever they can in order to ensure that people get excited over what seem to be a series of ethical debates. We do think that given all the discourse out there about the right forms of punishment, it makes sense for this franchise to continue to cover that in a number of different shapes or forms.

As for what is coming up beyond this episode, let’s just say that (at least for now) there are a lot of details that still need to be revealed! We are excited to learn more but at the same time, also cognizant that we will need to be patient. We’re lucky in general that there is a pretty long ways to go this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

