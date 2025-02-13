Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, February 13, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, what more can we also say about SVU? There is a lot to look forward to, but are we about to see it?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and answer that question with a pretty clear yes. Both of these shows are coming back in their normal timeslot after a week off the air!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

As for what lies ahead across both of them, we do think that the crime dramas are staying at least somewhat true to what we’ve seen from them over the years — think in terms of intense cases and to go along with that, opportunities to see some personal subplots in here at the same time.

If you have not seen the synopses already for these episodes, rest assured that you can check them out in full below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 12, “Duty to Protect” – When a teenage girl is found dead, the squad struggles to find a motive without knowing her identity; Price and Maroun must pick up the broken pieces of their case after a shocking courtroom revelation.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 12, “Calculated” – When a high school principal busts a student for sexting, the SVU uncovers a sinister case of distribution concerning hundreds of underage students; Silva pleads for leniency for a suspect she believes is innocent.

As for what is beyond these episodes…

Well, just know this — there are some more episodes coming for both of these shows on February 20! We are going to have a little bit more details on that a little later in the evening.

Related – Check out some more news right now on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including the status of season 5

Is there anything more that you want to see as we move forward into Law & Order and also SVU tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







