The White Lotus season 4: Will the show return to Europe?

We know that The White Lotus season 4 is going to be coming to HBO at some point, so are we heading to another continent?

Well, here is the big thing that we are going to say here first and foremost: There has been speculation for some time that every season could take place on a new continent. We have used that personally in the past to say that it would be great to see a fourth season set somewhere in Africa or South America … but is that actually going to happen? Let’s just say that the odds of that may be starting to wane.

In a new interview right now with Deadline, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi had the following to say about what we could be seeing down the road:

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon … I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Why go back to Europe? Well, it could be tied to a wide array of reasons, whether it be fantastic vacation spots or even places that come with some financial benefits. All of this can be tricky to say, but you can make an argument for Spain (where HBO shot some of Game of Thrones), the South of France, or even a wintry locale like the Swiss Alps. No matter the destination, our hope here remains that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of different cultures and of course interesting characters. It remains to be seen whether or not any other franchises favorites will be coming back in the near future.

What do you do most want to see on The White Lotus season 4, and are you okay heading back to Europe?

