Severance season 2 episode 5: Prepare with new ‘training’

If you are not aware at this point, we are going to have a chance to see Severance season 2 episode 5 in a little over 24 hours. Are you prepared for what could be both a fascinating and crazy episode?

First and foremost, check out the synopsis for “Trojan’s Horse” — “Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss. Outie Mark makes a breakthrough.” Now, remember that everyone is still most likely reeling from the departure of Irving at the retreat. Does this mean that the remaining three members of MDR are going to be working on their own? Can Hold Harbor still be completed?

Well, here is where we do come in here with some reflection courtesy of Mr. Milchick and Miss Huang? How do you move forward after so much woe? Well, if you head over to the official Apple TV+ Instagram page now, you can see a video where the two characters do their best to offer up some corporate “advice.” Of course, there are no spoilers for episode 5 in here but at the same time, you do get a sense that there could be a thematic tease or two sprinkled somewhere within this. It is not a crazy thing to fathom, and it is our hope that we are going to at least unpack some of the “Woe’s Hollow” aftermath sooner rather than later.

Also, there is one more thing that we should go ahead and note here, as well: What is going to be happening when it comes to Mark’s re-integration? We are well-aware of the fact that the subject was broached briefly in episode 4, but we would certainly think that it would pick up more and more over time. (Then again, maybe you file this under “time will tell.”)

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 5 when it arrives?

