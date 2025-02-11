Severance season 2 episode 5: Britt Lower on Helly’s goals

Is there a chance that Severance season 2 episode 5 is actually going to present more of the world of Helly R. than we have seen lately?

Well, on the surface, you can argue that this is inevitable, given that Helena being in disguise on the severed floor may be too big of a risk to take. Sure, Irving is seemingly gone from Lumon but at the same time, the other Innies are all going to be paying close attention at this point. Everything is going to be so much more complicated from here on out, and we know that per the higher-ups, Helly is somewhat needed for Cold Harbor. Hence, her coming back in the first place alongside Dylan and Irving.

Speaking in a new interview with Elle, here is some of what Britt Lower had to say on the subject of who Helly is and what is at stake for the character now:

I’m just thinking about season 1…Helly has nothing to lose in a way, and so her journey of getting out of Lumon at all costs, especially when this company is infringing upon her autonomy and free will, she knows exactly what she wants—and then she starts to have this connection with this chosen family. So what’s at stake is the love that she feels for each of them and how they’ve changed her own identity. It’s like, I’m not just a solo person on a mission to find my own freedom. I care about these other people and their humanity as well.

In general, what makes this Helly storyline so fascinating is that it serves in contrast to what you would think about Helena on the outside world and how cold she may seem. Yet, we also tend to think that the character is desperate for connection — though she may channel that in some pretty terrible ways (think the scene with Mark in the tent).

Do you think we are going to be seeing more and more of Severance season 2 episode 5?

