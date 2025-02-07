Severance season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After a loss…

As we prepare to see Severance season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, we would certainly agree with any sentiment that times are changing. How else would you describe where we now are?

Based on the events of this past episode, we saw the potential end for Irving as a part of Lumon. It’s hard to come back from trying to drown Helena, but is there still some sort of path forward? It does feel like to a certain extent, there are some reasons to argue that depending on who wants him and why. We do think that there is something still odd about the relationship between him and Kier — he almost seems to be at times punishing Helly / Helena for her brazen attitude towards the company’s central beliefs.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

So what more can we say about Severance season 2 episode 5? Well, the title here is ‘Trojan’s Horse.” Meanwhile, the synopsis serves as a better way to set the stage:

Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss.

So how is this blame game going to work? We do think that Mark and Dylan will have a massive bone to pick with Milchick for allowing Helena to pretend to work as Helly, and that is without even noting their anger towards Helena herself. We recognize that Mark said in “Woe’s Hollow” that it did not matter at all who she was on the outside world, but that is before knowing the truth! At a certain point, we do think that the duplicity is going to be a little too much — mostly because Mark believed Helena to be Helly. This is different than him judging an Outie while presumably talking with an Innie.

The end of episode 5 is going to mark the halfway point of the season — and yes, you better believe we’re feeling sad about that already.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







