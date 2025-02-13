Euphoria season 3 could be final season, per HBO exec

We do not think that this is going to be much of a surprise at this point, but there is a good chance that season 3 of Euphoria is the final one. Consider how long it took to get Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast back together. Or, think about the fact that shows tend to have shorter and shorter runs in general these days.

Without further ado here, let’s just indicate the following: HBO is seemingly prepared for this to be the last chapter of the story. That doesn’t mean that it is 100% ending, but this is an important thing to keep in mind over the next several months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview now per Deadline, the network’s head of drama Francesca Orsi had the following to say:

“We’ve talked about [season 3 being the final one], I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end … I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”

We do think that ending the show makes the most sense just because it was so tough to make another batch of episodes happen at all. The cast is only going to get busier, and we also think the lives of some of these people are so chaotic that it could be rather difficult to keep this story going for several years on end.

It is far too early to get into a Euphoria season 3 premiere date; yet, our general sentiment is that we should see it arrive within the first half of 2026. Any longer than that, and there is a chance you drive the whole fandom completely up the wall.

Related – See a new tease from Euphoria season 3 with the start of production in mind

Do you think that Euphoria season 3 will be, or should be, the end of the line?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back around to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







