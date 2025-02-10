Euphoria season 3 spoilers: First look at Zendaya as Rue!

For those who have not heard as of yet, Euphoria season 3 filming is officially underway following an eternity of waiting. With that, why not take a quick look at what is to come?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see confirmation on the show starting up — and beyond just that, also a first look at Zendaya in the role of Rue. Our hope here remains that this season will be wrapped at some point in the summer and within that, a premiere date in early 2026 is possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, we tend to think that the biggest challenge for Euphoria is going to just be convincing people to watch again following what has been an insanely long wait. Remember here that for a multitude of reasons, from industry strikes to Sam Levinson and the cast’s other commitments, it has already been a few years since the second season ended. Is the enthusiasm for the show still there? We do personally think it will be, largely because of the star power and the curiosity as to where everything will go from here. It has already been largely confirmed that there is going to be some sort of major time jump, and the odds of Rue or anyone else still being in high school are slim to none.

We just know that in general, there is so much pressure for this show to be good — the first two seasons were enormously successful, but also controversial for a multitude of reasons. Levinson is also coming off of The Idol, which we personally consider to be one of the biggest flops in the modern-day history of HBO.

Related – See more news related to Euphoria and the start of season 3 production

What are you the most excited to see heading into Euphoria season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







