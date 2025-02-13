Shifting Gears season 1 episode 7 return date, ‘Picnic’ details

Following tonight’s all-new episode on ABC, it makes perfect sense to want a Shifting Gears season 1 episode 7 return date. What can we say about that, and also what lies ahead after the fact?

Well, the first thing we really need to do here and share the unfortunate news — you are going to be waiting a little while to see what lies ahead. There is no installment of the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings series next week, and the plan is for it to come back moving into Wednesday, February 26. These little breaks are pretty common within the world of network TV for those who have not watched a show in a while — because of that, we’ve come to expect them.

So do you want to learn a little more about what is ahead? Well, the title for Shifting Gears season 1 episode 7 is “Picnic,” and the synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of what is ahead:

The feud between Parker Customs and Premiere Dance Lab heats up when Matt confronts the owner over a picnic table placed in the shared alleyway. Meanwhile, Carter’s need for “me time” sparks a man-to-(almost)-man conversation with Matt.

As for what lies ahead beyond this episode…

Well, we know that there are a lot of episodes still coming up this season, and with that particular thought in mind, it does feel likely that a season 2 renewal is going to be announced at some point in the immediate future. There is not necessarily a timetable to making that work, but that is also not all that much of a surprise. ABC can be a little bit random and/or scattershot with what is going on here, and it is our hope at least that we are going to be getting some news before the middle of May.

