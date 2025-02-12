Shifting Gears season 1 spoilers: Jay Leno to appear as himself

In what has to be one of the least-surprising but perfectly-suited casting updates out there, you will see Jay Leno head over to Shifting Gears. Not only that, but he is playing a part he is very-much familiar with already.

According to a report from Deadline, the comedian and former host of The Tonight Show is going to be coming on board as a version of himself. Within the upcoming ninth episode of the first season, Leno (a noted car collector) “brings his car into Allen’s shop, Parker Customs, for repair.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some more reactions and reviews!

This is the second straight Allen sitcom where Leno has stopped by to play some sort of notable role. He previously made appearances here and there on Last Man Standing, though he did not appear there as a version of himself. Given that he is here, we of course wonder whether or not this is something that he is going to be altogether interested in doing many times over. Then again, Leno does have plenty of cars that could constantly need repairing. The only issue for the time being is that we do not know whether or not Shifting Gears is going to be coming back for a season 2! On the surface, you can argue that this is a move that is likely to happen. Whether or not it does, however, remains firmly in the realm of “to be determined.” A little more patience has to be required.

For now, just go ahead and remember that new episodes of the sitcom are slated to air on Wednesdays. A decision for season 2 should be coming out by around the time we get to May.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Shifting Gears episode

What do you most want to see on Shifting Gears when it airs again?

Also, are you glad that we are going to be seeing Leno come on board? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







