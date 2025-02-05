Shifting Gears season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Valentine’s Day

Next week on Shifting Gears season 1 episode 6, we are going to have a chance to see something exciting — and also seasonal?

For a lot of first-year shows, we really don’t have opportunities to see holiday episodes. As for the reason why, it is tied by and large to the fact that you often don’t know when the stories are going to air — especially for a midseason entry. Luckily, that was not the case here, and we are actually quite fortunate to have an installment themed around Valentine’s Day … and also one that may allow Matt to have an opportunity to start to move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reactions and reviews!

Below, the Shifting Gears season 1 episode 6 synopsis does a great job of setting the stage:

A Valentine’s Day visit to his late wife’s grave sparks an unexpected connection for Matt in an unlikely place. Meanwhile, Riley is thrust into the spotlight for a promotional video at the dance studio.

While Matt’s story may start off in a somber place, are we going to be seeing it move in a happier or at least hopeful direction? For now, that at least feels like it is going to be the case! Meanwhile, Riley’s storyline is just all about seeing how she reacts to an unusual situation, and that is really something that a lot of sitcoms are about in particular. The very description of the Kat Dennings – Tim Allen show is that we are watching two people come back together after a long period of time living apart. The dynamic will shift and change over time, and we have to wait and see where it goes.

For now, just remember to keep watching live if you want to see more of the series! We do tend to think that a season 2 is at this point likely, but you do have to take a wait-and-see approach here in general.

Is there anything more that you want to see moving into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







