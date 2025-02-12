Bad Sisters season 3 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we hear about a Bad Sisters season 3 renewal between now and the end of February? Make no mistake that we want it, but getting it is clearly a completely different story.

For the time being, though, let’s just start off by stating some of what we know already, beginning with the fact that nothing more has been announced for the Apple TV+ hit,, and we are also moving forward with the understanding that there may not be more at all! It just feels like we are in a spot now where everything really comes down to whether or not creator Sharon Horgan determines that there is more story to tell here, and how can you feel confident in anything given the amount of information we have?

Ultimately, the odds of there being a season 3 reveal this month are almost at zero, and we’d consider ourselves lucky if we hear something more this year at all. From where we sit, Horgan may need a good year to determine if there is something more she wants to say about the Garvey sisters.

For us personally, we’ll just go ahead and note here that we are on board this show for however long it lasts, and we also do tend to think that Apple would like to keep it going, as well. While the company does not tend to release traditional viewing figures, all signs suggest that this show performed rather well — after all, it was routinely on the top 5 charts for the bulk of its time on the air last year. That’s a great sign, no?

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Sisters season 3 over at Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

