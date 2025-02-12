The Rookie season 7 episode 6: Are Tim and Lucy back together?

We certainly had a feeling that at some point during The Rookie season 7 episode 6, there would be a big moment for Tim and Lucy. After all, this is a story that was set on Valentine’s Day!

What we can go ahead and say here is that after the two of them worked together for the day, they then slept together in a scene that felt straight out of a romance movie. After all, they woke up and Chen tried to act like everything was completely normal. Was this just two exes getting together amidst a holiday, or something a little more significant? Well, they both clearly knew the answer to that, but whether or not they were willing to admit that to themselves was a completely different story.

Of course, we hoped for a great moment at the end of the episode, and the two met in the elevator. Chen noted that it could not happen again for a number of different reasons — but did she mean it? You could see the real answer in her eyes. Her and Tim are both currently in this spot when they are looking for reasons to not be together when at the same time, they each clearly want to be together.

Do we think that they are eventually going to be together again?

Sure, but it does feel like the writers are going to trying to create a lot of drama leading up to it. Instead of building up towards a full-on Chenford reunion next week, it seems like the priority instead is just using Bradford to try and tell Nolan that he needs to figure out a way to better make things work in general.

