The Rookie season 7 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Mickey’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Rookie season 7 episode 7. So what is the story going to be?

Well, the first thing that we should note here about “The Mickey” is that for at least one character, there is a significant milestone ahead. After all, Celina has a chance to graduate! This is something that we’ve seen the story build towards for some time, and it does allow her to explore a bunch of new opportunities moving forward. Of course, there are a few more tests that could be coming up first.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the full The Rookie season 7 episode 7 synopsis below — we like to think it sets the stage rather well:

On Celina’s last day as a rookie, John gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey makes a new friend, and Lucy places her faith in Seth for an undercover assignment.

Now, is Lucy right to put her faith in Seth at this point? We know that for weeks, there have been questions about whether or not he is fully who he claims to be. There is a chance that we’re going to see some other twist here and honestly, we’re going to keep looking at us suspiciously until the show gives us a reason to think otherwise.

As for Bailey’s new friend, is it wrong for us to hope that this is actually something genuine? We have seen this character go through so much already and with that in mind, we really don’t need to see some other storyline where she ends up getting captured by some other terrible people.

In the end, we also hope that on the other side of Valentine’s Day, there are still chances for romance here and there.

