Yellowjackets season 3 premiere video: Van tells a tale

With the premiere of Yellowjackets season 3 coming on Showtime in a just a matter of days, why not share another preview now? There is undoubtedly a lot to be excited about, and that includes getting a chance to hear a pretty dramatic re-telling of events that led us to to this point.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not hear a little bit more from one of the characters in Van?

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly now, you can hear the Van offer up a rather meta look at what’s been going on in the Yellowjackets, both in the first two seasons and seemingly, in the title between season 2 and 3. The winter is over now and by virtue of that, we are seeing some characters start to fully move forward. They are trying to figure out their roles in the wilderness with Natalie as the Antler Queen.

We’ll admit personally that we were a little surprised to see the show jump forward in the past timeline at all following the season 2 finale, especially since there was a lot that could have been explored there when it comes to the cabin. However, can you still argue that there is some sort of method to the madness? At the very least, you certainly have to hope so, right? We tend to think that the reason for particular parts of the setting will become more and more clear as time goes on.

Just remember now that there are going to be two episodes of Yellowjackets that air this week as the part of the premiere event. We’re getting more than one to kick things off!

