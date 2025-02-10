Yellowjackets season 3 premiere: Christina Ricci’s new tease

With the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere coming to Showtime later this week, why not hear from Christina Ricci? This is, after all, a time in which the past and present stories are both going to be interesting from the get-go.

In the past, we probably do not have to say too much about what stories stand out. Just remember that we have the burning of the cabin and many of the surviving team members somewhat adrift. Natalie is going to be the Antler Queen for at least the time being, but will she really help everyone reach the promised land? In the present, meanwhile, everyone is going to be mourning the older version of Natalie, who died at the end of the season 2 finale.

Speaking to TV Insider, Ricci herself noted that her version of Misty is going to be going through a lot in the early going here:

She can’t grieve when we see her in the beginning. Walter is trying to push her to grieve and get through that process. She goes to [Natalie’s] storage unit [and] because she doesn’t have a lot of healthy emotional intelligence, coping skills, or self-awareness, decides that instead of grieving, she’s going to keep Natalie alive in some way — dressing like Natalie [in her leather jacket] and [doing] what Natalie used to do, go to bars and drink and then…stuff happens. Misty misplaces her aggression for a bit of the season until she can find a focus.

This could be at least an interesting new era for Misty and from an entertainment standpoint alone, we are certainly excited to watch this! After all, we are personally all-for any story that allows characters to access different emotions than we are used to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

