Yellowjackets season 3 video: Prepare with new look back

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is coming in under one week’s time! How can you prepare?

Well, as the season 2 key art above largely indicates, it has been close to two years at this point since season 2 launched on Showtime. That means that for a lot of you out there, it may be hard to remember all that happened. Luckily, if you do not have the necessary time in order to re-watch, we are nonetheless here to help you!

If you visit the link here right now, you can see a video that serves as a quick season 2 recap, highlighting at least some of the larger twists. To us personally, we do think two of larger plot points are tied to Natalie. In the present, of course, the character died at the end of season 2. Meanwhile, in the past you have seen the character take on the title of Antler Queen, the appointed leader of the group. Whether or not she holds the title forever remains to be seen, but we do think that there are going to be a lot of violent and difficult decisions coming up in the wilderness.

To date, the producers of Yellowjackets have hinted that you are going to get some answers to major mysteries moving forward. We’ll have to wait and see what that looks like. There is certainly the chance that more people die, but in what timeline? Also, who exactly is Hilary Swank playing? She is, after all, one of the major new additions to the season at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

