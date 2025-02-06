Yellowjackets season 3: New video has fans ‘seeing double’

As many of you may know at this point, the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is coming to Showtime in a little more than a week. Why not have some more fun with the cast now?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes video featuring a number of cast members in a rather unusual way. To be a little more specific here, you are actually seeing the younger and older versions of characters side by side! This is a really fun way to approach the show, especially since you rarely ever see this happen on-screen on the show itself.

While there may not be any significant and/or jaw-dropping plot spoilers in here, at the same time that’s really not the intention. Instead, we tend to think that the whole purpose of what you are seeing here is simply to allow us the chance to smile and have a good time while we prepare for what is sure to be a violent and pretty darn crazy batch of episodes to come.

What story are we the most excited to see right now? Well, let’s just say that a lot of that begins with whatever we are going to witness unfold with Natalie now that she is the Antler Queen in the past. That is really the foundation for whatever else happened out in the wilderness. Even though Natalie is now dead in the present, there are still survivors and we are infinitely curious as to what we are going to see transpire with some of them. Are we going to keep seeing everyone be picked off, fundamentally one character after the next? It certainly feels possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

