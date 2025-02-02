Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Star on Shauna’s ‘unhinged’ arc

With the premiere of Yellowjackets season 3 coming to Showtime on February 14, we imagine more and more news to come out soon.

So what can we say in particular about Shauna in the past? Well, once again, the character could be diving into some dark places. She may still be mourning the loss of Jackie, she and the others have almost died plenty of times, and all evidence suggests that things will get worse before they start to get better.

In a new interview with Collider, Sophie Nélisse (who plays the longer version of Shauna) had the following to say about the story that could be coming:

“She’s had such a beautiful arc every season … I think Season 2 really showcased all of the grief, and she’s undergone so much loss, and I think she’s kind of isolated herself from the group … She is in so much pain, but she can’t handle it herself, so I think she needs to let go of that anger on other people. So I think she’ll be very unhinged and very scary, very unpredictable, and like I said, nothing to lose.”

Based on what we’re reading here, Shauna could be at the center of a lot of violent and crazy moments — and honestly, that makes a certain amount of sense. There are still so many things that apparently happened that we’ve yet to even hear about, and this could be fundamental to almost everything we see as we move forward in the past. In the present, meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey’s version of the character may have to come to grips with some of what happened — and not only that, whether or not she wants to talk to her daughter about it.

What do you think we are going to see for Shauna across both timelines moving into Yellowjackets season 3?

