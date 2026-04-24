Outlander season 8 episode 9 return date: Last before series finale
Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 8 episode 9 officially arrive. So what will the focus be?
Well, first and foremost, this is where we should go ahead and share the bad news — there are only two episodes left, and that is inevitably going to be a cause for emotion. (Granted, there have been plenty of emotions already this season for a wide array of different reasons.) The other bit of bad news, meanwhile, is that we are going to be waiting a little while to see it.
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Next week, the folks at Starz are not going to be airing the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series, a decision we’ve seen them do with a lot of shows in the past. For whatever reason, they tend to put a skip week in the midst of most of their seasons. Of course, it is a little bit more painful given the fact that there are only two left here.
Now, let’s try to shift over to discussing the story … at least to a certain extent. To get a few more details on what lies ahead on Outlander season 8 episode 9, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:
Political threats come to a head when an old friend of Claire and Jamie’s goes missing.
In general it is our feeling that we’re going to see a lot of various surprises through this hour, especially given that we are at a very specific point where the show is off on its own path. This is leading to a series finale that will be separate from the books — and of course with that, subject to a lot more criticism by some. Landing the plane for any show is tough; we will have to wait and see what happens here.
What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8 episode 9 when it airs?
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