Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 trailer: Famous last words

We know that the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 is coming to Starz on March 7 — so what lies ahead here?

From the outside looking in, we do think that there are two prominent stories that dominated the headlines over the past year or so. Take, for starters, the surprise that Unique is actually still alive — and from there, the arrival of Tony Danza as Stefano, a kingpin who is totally different from almost any role that he’s had a chance to play in the past.

If you head over to the link here now, you could see the latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan trailer, one that offers up a sense of how dangerous Stefano truly is, but also the current state of the Raq – Kanan relationship. The closing line of “famous last words” in the trailer is also raising a great deal of speculation here, especially when it comes to the idea that Kanan’s friend Famous could be killed off. We know in general that there are a lot of people who could die, given the fact that we know so little about the characters from the original series.

If you want to get a better sense of what else is coming, just take a look at the official season 4 synopsis:

In season four, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride; Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her; Lou (Malcolm Mays) has cleansed himself of his demons; the Federal Task Force case against Marvin (London Brown) has become shrouded by Howard’s corruption; and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) has chosen a new path away from home.

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. His hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. Rejecting or embracing this truth may be the difference between life and death.

