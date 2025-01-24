Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date revealed

For those out there who have been eager for a while to get a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere, consider this news up your alley!

Today, it was officially unveiled by the folks at Starz that the next season for the prequel series will air starting on Friday, March 1. Beyond that, we can go ahead and say that the first season is going to be available for free on the Starz app between January 31 and February 28. This is a chance to get people hooked, and a reminder that the network is far from done supporting this property.

Want to know a little more about what the future holds here? Well, check out the official synopsis below:

Season three left viewers reeling with its shocking plot twist, setting the stage for an even more intense return to South Jamaica, Queens. As the Thomas family navigates the fallout from their life-altering decisions, they remain oblivious to Unique’s return and the chilling consequences of his near-death experience.

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

Obviously, we know to a certain extent where some things are going when it comes to Kanan’s future. As for everyone else, that’s where the mystery lies and there is a lot of cool stuff to be excited about there. People are going to potentially die around every corner, and you really just have to be prepared.

