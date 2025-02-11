The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: Oliver Odell’s secret

We had a feeling entering The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 on NBC that there would be a certain measure of reveals. After all, the job of the premiere was to introduce us to the Pit and begin to understand more of its various ins and outs.

Now, here is more of what we can say — Oliver Odell has more information about the place than we ever knew in advance. Not only that, but it seems as though there was encrypted data taken from Oliver’s office mere minutes before the blast happened — almost as though he knew what was going to happen? If that is the case, why didn’t he say anything about it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HUNTING PARTY reviews!

Well, it seems as though Hassani is for now going to do more digging into all of this … though he is also going to be doing some of it quietly. It’s a delicate situation where you clearly don’t know who to trust … and we’re right there as a viewer. Odell is shady but at the same time, the same could be said for the likes of Shane (who we know almost nothing about). Bex has been established as the heroine, but is there really that much that we even know about her at this point? The simplest answer that we have there is no.

Through two episodes, it does still feel as though The Hunting Party is a show with a certain amount of potential. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that there needs to be more backstory on the key characters — and time spent with the larger mysteries! The procedural elements are exciting, but they also dominate the episodes to an extreme length.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Hunting Party now, including what else is coming up next

What did you think about the events of The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







