The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Off to Montana

Want to know a little bit more about The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 ahead of it airing on NBC next week?

Well, first and foremost, why not start by talking setting? The story that you are going to be getting in “Lowe” moving forward will be one that hopefully sprinkles in more answers to the show’s greater mysteries — think along the lines of Odell, the Pit itself, and also what is happening to the prisoners there. However, at the same time it is also our hope that we’re going to see a few new wrinkles, as well. We know that in terms of the setting, the show is going to be doing something different as we head off to Montana. Fingers crossed that the killer themselves is unique enough to stand out from the pack.

Below, you can check out the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3 synopsis with other news all about what lies ahead:

In rural Montana, the team hunts down Lowe, a brutal serial killer obsessed with wolves; Bex and the team must track Lowe through the wilderness, all while dealing with local rangers out for their own form of vigilante justice.

Does anyone else just think about Yellowstone anytime that Montana is brought up in conjunction with a TV show? We’re just hoping here that over the course of the hour, there are going to be chances to see that geography emphasizes in an interesting way, while also trying to figure out why in the world this killer is obsessed with the wolves in the first place.

In addition to learning about Lowe, can we also learn more about Bex at the same time? Wouldn’t that be nice at this point?

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 3?

