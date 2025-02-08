The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: The trust issues ahead!

After a pretty long wait, we are finally going to have a chance to dive into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 on NBC come Monday night. With that, what can you expect?

Well, if there is a way to kick off this preview, it is by noting how important trust issues are to almost everything that is coming. You’ve got Bex now working to find these escaped criminals from the Pit, but how much can she trust those around her? Odell has already shown himself to have a history with the prisoners, and the other characters in Shane and Jacob Hassani are enigmatic in their own right.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HUNTING PARTY reviews!

Well, when it comes to Hassani in particular, what we can say is that he is curious. He may think he knows some things about the prison already, but there are more surprises ahead. Here is some of what Patrick Sabongui, who plays the character, had to say to TV Insider:

“…One of the interesting storylines to follow is how much he thinks he knows and how much he starts to discover that he doesn’t know … It kind of relates back to the trust issue in that I don’t think he’s a blind rule follower, but he’s committed to the mission and if the mission is clear, he can stay on track while also learning who he can trust, what new information he has and what truth he needs to drill down to get to. And that’s one of the things I love about this universe is that everybody’s duplicitous and you never know what the Truth always is.”

Ultimately, we don’t know any of these characters well enough to trust them, and that could be a recurring theme for a little while. We know that there are some case-of-the-week plots, but the larger mythology that could keep people watching.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 — what all is ahead?

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







