The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: Meet Clayton Jessup

The bad news when it comes to The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 is at this point quite clear: Having to wait to see it! The plan is for “Clayton Jessup” to air on Monday, February 10, which is still just under two weeks from tonight.

Still, are there some ways that NBC is going to keep hyping up the Melissa Roxburgh show in the interim? Well, the simple answer here is yes. You will see a special airing of the pilot on Monday, February 3, and then also a repeat of it later on in the week. Hopefully, those give the show a little more sampling so that episode 2 can really deliver the goods.

Now if you do want to learn more about The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 now, go ahead and check out the official “Clayton Jessup” synopsis below:

Clayton Jessup, a deranged serial killer who targets happy families, is on the loose and looking to kill again; the team must race against time to stop him before it’s too late; Bex learns who she can and can’t trust.

As someone who wants this show to have the craziest adversaries possible, it makes sense to have a deranged killer front and center here. You need to up the danger, but also still add some more mysteries to the table, as well. Take, for starters, why in the world these people were held in secret at the Pit. Beyond just that, what sort of experiments were being done on them. These are the core questions at the heart of the series, and there is no clear timetable as to when we are going to get a resolution. (We love a good semi-procedural mystery, so there is no pressure on our end to rush anything along.)

