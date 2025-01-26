The Hunting Party series premiere ratings: How did it fare?

We know that when it comes to the premiere of The Hunting Party on NBC last week, the network took a big risk. After all, they aired the Melissa Roxburgh series after an NFL broadcast, which felt smart but was also still risky. It benefited from a good lead-in, but the problem also was that it was airing up against another big game on CBS.

For now, we will at least say that some early returns for the first episode were solid, especially since there was not a lot of time to promote the timeslot change in advance.

As a whole, the first episode of The Hunting Party ended up drawing a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic (especially strong here) in addition to just over 3 million live+same-day viewers. If the show does continue to get these numbers moving forward, we do think without question that it is going to be coming back for more. However, there are a lot of variables still at play here. The first episode is going to repeat on February 3, and there is a chance that it will get more sampling at that point. When it returns with episode 2 on February 10, it will have a lead-in courtesy of The Voice, a show that has boosted a lot of other series over the years.

Here is an interesting fun fact here in particular — this scripted drama has a lot of comparisons at this point to The Blacklist, and that is another series that premiered on Monday nights and aired with a great deal of help from The Voice for many years. We hope that all of this will lead to a season 2 renewal, but we may not know that for certain until we get around to early May.

