The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: More info on Odell?

For those of you who are not presently aware, it appears as though we will not be seeing The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 until February 10. After all, remember that the crime drama was originally not meant to premiere on February 3, but we got a chance to see some of it early due to an NFL broadcast and a special NBC airing.

Coming out of that first episode, it is clear that there are a handful of mysteries that the producers are eager to dive more into, whether it be what happened to the prisoners in the Pit or the role of warden Odell in a lot of it. As it turns out, the character was doing this job in secret, including from his former partner in Bex, who had departed law enforcement altogether.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE HUNTING PARTY coverage!

So now that Bex is back, what stories are there going to be between her and Odell? Speaking to NBC Insider, star Melissa Roxburgh indicated that a lot more information will be coming:

“I mean, she’s gotta confront old wounds, for sure. I think it just makes the dynamic so much more interesting because, we too, as an audience, are getting to know Oliver Odell. We see what he did; he caused a lot of bad things. So we’re trying to figure out, too: Is Odell good? Is he bad?

“Like any really well-written character, it’s complicated … And so, [it is] for Rebecca, too. What I really love about their dynamic is…you have two highly intelligent FBI officers who really want to do a good job, but also just happen to have a past.”

Is Odell a hero? A villain? A lot of what makes this so complicated is that even though he was a warden, that does not mean that he knew every single thing that was going on within those walls. There could be secrets buried within them on this show…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Hunting Party now, including what more is ahead

What do you most want to learn about Bex on The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







