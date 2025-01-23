The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: The history of the Pit

We recognize fully that we are going to be waiting for a long time to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 arrive on NBC. For now, the plan is for it to air come February 10, and that means that there is a lot of time to speculate about the future.

(For those who are unaware, there is going to be a repeat of the series premiere coming on February 3.)

Coming out of the premiere, so many of our thoughts have to be centered around the Pit itself. After all, this is a large-scale prison that existed in secret, and also housed a number of dangerous criminals that were presumed dead. How long can something like that really be around?

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide about the Pit itself, here is some of what co-showrunner Jake Coburn had to say about the place’s history:

It’s been around for decades. It’s been inherited by certain people from previous administrations and things like that. It’s on a military base, but it is not exclusively run by the military. There are corporations who have active interests in it. There are doctors who have an active interest in it. If we’re lucky enough to make this show for many, many years, we can eventually get to a point where you can see all eight legs of the octopus and really explore the messiness of it. It’s a Pandora’s Box of misdeeds that have occurred in this place.

Ultimately, we do think the idea here is to slowly give you information about this place, but then also some other key subjects. Take, for example, who let these prisoners out, and then also what sort of experiments were conducted on these people in the first place.

