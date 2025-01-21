The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: Love triangle ahead?

We’re one episode into The Hunting Party on NBC at this point, and we’ve had a chance to at least explore part of this world.

At present, here is what we can say: At the center of the story right now is a mysterious prison known as The Pit that housed some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Yet, some of these people were presumed dead, so how are they still alive? Also, who is behind the prison break we saw in the premiere? Big picture, these are among what the writers want you to be thinking about.

Of course, we do think there are also some smaller, more personal stories to be thinking about here, as well, including when it comes to romance. Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) has been set up as the lead of the story, and speaking to TV Insider, the Manifest alum claims that she and her former partner Odell “shared a lot of love prior.” This does not have to mean romantic love, but it is something to wonder about. Given that Odell now runs the Pit as its warden, is he keeping some sort of secret from her?

Meanwhile, we also have here Shane, a prison guard who we saw form a personal connection with Bex in the pilot. Roxburgh notes that “everyone loves a good triangle, so we see snippets of that,” seemingly referring to these two men. However, she also says that “Shane becomes Bex’s safe place, someone she can trust completely. But he’s got his own bag of secrets.”

In the end, let’s just say this: If there is some sort of long-term romance for Bex within The Hunting Party, it is not going to come easily. Also, there could be some more crises that take precedence over it.

