The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: Who’s behind the blast?

After the big premiere last night, do you want to get a better sense of what’s to come on The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2?

Well, if there is an appropriate place to start off within this piece, it is by stating the following: This show seems pretty keen on its central mystery. Do we think that there are going to be some procedural components week in and week out here? Sure, but there is the larger question of who was behind the blast that caused many of those dangerous prisoners to get out in the first place. The promo for the rest of the season last night placed this front and center.

What makes this mystery so interesting here is that in order to let these prisoners out, you actually had to know that they were even still alive in the first place. Beyond just that, they had to know that this prison existed. The cross-section of people here is not altogether large, and that is something that we are personally taking into consideration at this point.

Does this mean that all of this is an inside job? Let’s just say that it is definitely not something that you can rule out at this point. The list of candidates feels fairly short, but we’re only one episode in and there is plenty of time for the mystery to deepen.

The one bit of bad news

If you were not aware already, you will be waiting for a good while for the next installment of The Hunting Party to air. The series premiere is going to repeat on February 3 and following that, new episodes will start airing again on February 10. In the span of time, let’s hope more viewers find the show!

