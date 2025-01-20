The Hunting Party series premiere: The big prisoner mystery!

We new entering the series premiere of The Hunting Party on NBC that there were a lot of big ideas being brought to the table. After all, just consider the premise alone: A mysterious prison that housed some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Yet, this prison was not known to the public, and many of its residents were actually presumed dead.

So what happened when a number of these people busted out? Well, let’s just say that this was a significant focus of the premiere episode, which raised SO many different questions for Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) to start to understand.

First and foremost, consider the fact that while these prisoners were there, it appeared as though something was done to them. Were they experimented on? That is one possibility, as they were clearly kept alive for some sort of reason. Another one is that they were being kept here and trained for some other dangerous operation down the road.

Another wrinkle to all of this is that the warden of this prison just so turned out to be Odell, Bex’s former partner at the FBI with a number of secrets of his own. He certainly seems to know more than he is telling. Does that mean he knows how the prison break was orchestrated? That’s a different question altogether.

Through one episode…

Well, what we can say at the moment here is simply this: The Hunting Party is a show that is trying to do something different than your typical crime drama. Sure, there could be different baddies every week, but we also do think we are building towards a larger mystery about the purpose of the prison and its people. You can compare it to Alcatraz, The Blacklist, or any other show the past 10-20 years in a similar genre; we just hope that it takes big swings making some of its criminals as unique and dangerous as possible.

What did you think about the overall events of the The Hunting Party series premiere?

