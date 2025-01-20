The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 air date, plan at NBC

Following the premiere on NBC, do you want to get The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 air date? What about the schedule in general?

Well, first and foremost, we should start here by saying that once upon a time, the crime drama was not even supposed to be airing tonight at all. The premiere is getting an early release to try and buoy its success following an NFL broadcast. We hope that it works, mostly because this is one of those shows that absolutely has potential to be the next The Blacklist or at least something in that vein.

Now, the unfortunate truth here is that you are going to be waiting a good while to see episode 2 air. The original premiere date for The Hunting Party was February 3 and now, the plan is for NBC to repeat tonight’s episode at that time. It may be smart since a lot of people may not catch it tonight — or, may just not be aware the show was even on.

The plan at the moment here is for season 1 episode 2 to arrive on Monday, February 10 — several weeks after the premiere. Is that a mistake? It could be. There are no official details out there about this episode yet, but we imagine that it is going to continue some of the mysteries that were brought up tonight. Take, for example, how a lot of the prisoners within the secret compound were able to escape — also, why were they there in the first place? What happened to them inside those walls? This is clearly not a show content with just giving you one thing to think about — instead, there are a wide array of different ones all across the map.

