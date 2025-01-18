The Hunting Party series premiere: Melissa Roxburgh sets stage

This weekend on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the exciting premiere of The Hunting Party starring Melissa Roxburgh. You may remember her already from Manifest but here, she plays a totally different role in Bex Henderson.

Who is she? Well, this a former profiler for the FBI who may end up getting involved in one of the most dangerous crises imaginable: A prison break involving some of the most dangerous criminals of the past several decades.

In a new interview with Action News 5 ahead of the premiere, Roxburgh herself notes that The Hunting Party is going to be full of mysteries almost from the get-go. After all, how did these prisoners get out, and why were so many of them presumed dead in the eyes of the public? What happened to them when they were imprisoned? These are things that she brings up as important. She also notes that this is certainly a thrill ride with plenty of adrenaline, and that may explain why NBC has chosen to move the premiere up to this Sunday following their NFL broadcast. The plan is for the show to start around 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, but it is important to be at least a little bit flexible there depending on whatever happens when it comes to the game.

We know that this show is going to call comparisons to series like The Blacklist and Blindspot and that’s okay — after all, why wouldn’t NBC want something more in that vein? They need some more shows that combine long-term mysteries and plenty of action? Let’s just hope that the ratings are strong from the get-go, and that these people stick around when it comes back in February.

What are you most excited to see coming into the premiere of The Hunting Party over at NBC?

