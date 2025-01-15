The Hunting Party series premiere spoilers: Meet Bex Henderson

This weekend on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the series premiere of The Hunting Party after NFL football. With that, you will get a proper chance to dive head-first into what may be one of the most ambitious new series that we’ve had a chance to see on network TV in quite some time.

Sure, we know that there are going to be some eager to watch thanks to Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh an former Revenge star Nick Weschler. For others, this is a chance to see a high-octane crime thriller with a central mystery attached. The comparisons to The Blacklist here are inevitable, even if there is no James Spader front and center.

The first episode of The Hunting Party is titled “Richard Harris,” which seems to be a reference to the central adversary here. Meanwhile, the synopsis serves as a better way to set the stage:

When a massive explosion at a top-secret prison known as the Pit allows notorious serial killer Richard Harris to escape, disgraced FBI agent Bex Henderson is called back into action to hunt him down before he kills again.

This episode has a big challenge in that it really needs to get you on board Bex as a main character, plus also the idea of a high-concept prison where a number of inmates are escaping. The goal of any pilot should be, at the very least, to get you to watch a few more; it does not need to have you immediately hooked on the entire series, but it should serve as a better means of setting the stage. So long as the drama does that, and that it gets some good viewership, we will be very-much eager to see what else is coming down the line.

