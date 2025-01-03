The Hunting Party trailer: Extended look at new NBC thriller

On Monday, February 3, you are going to have a chance to dive into a brand-new NBC crime thriller in The Hunting Party. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, one of the reasons we have such high hopes for the new Melissa Roxburgh series is that it has such an interesting concept on paper, one that harkens back to shows like The Blacklist and also Criminal Minds. If you have not seen the synopsis below yet, it serves as a pretty good table-setter:

A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

That in itself brings to mind a black site like the one Raymond Reddington was at, no? Meanwhile, taking on escaped criminals is almost always going to be a compelling idea, mostly because they’ve already had the experience of being taken down and by virtue of that, will probably do a much better job of evading capture the second time around.

Want an even larger preview?

If you head over to TV Insider right now you can see that very thing, one that allows you to experience at least what the show is going for tonally. We absolutely understand the idea of an action-focused series featuring some familiar TV faces front and center. From our vantage point, its real effectiveness will be determined largely by the strength of some of its adversaries. You have to almost work overtime to make these people the sort you’d want to root against on an extreme level. In doing this, you can work to better ensure that this stands out from almost every other crime series that is out there.

