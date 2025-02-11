High Potential season 2 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following the end of season 1 tonight on ABC, what can we say when it comes to a High Potential season 2 premiere date? Are there reasons to expect it soon?

First and foremost, let us start things off here by sharing at least some of the good news: The Kaitlin Olson series has been greenlit already for more episodes, so that’s not a concern here in the slightest. This show honestly feels like it has been even more successful than the network could have ever envisioned and honestly, they have to be more than thrilled with that at the end of the day.

Now, let’s get into when the show could actually be on its way back. The absolute earliest that we would expect it to return is moving into either late September or October, and it could be potentially paired with Dancing with the Stars again since that worked out so well for it this past time. You could also argue that the show should just start next time alongside both Will Trent and The Rookie again, mostly due to the fact that all three series are so similar and work well together.

Personally, we do think that one of the big factors in this final decision is going to be how many episodes we end up getting for the second season. After all, High Potential may have a harder time doing more than 13 based on Olson’s schedule, which also includes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The great thing about that show is that it is long used to being balanced out with everything else that the cast has going on. We see no reason to think that this is going to change in the near future.

