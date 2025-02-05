High Potential season 1 episode 13 (finale) promo: A deadly game

When it comes to High Potential season 1 episode 13 on ABC, one thing already feels clear: The writers may have saved the best for last.

If you are working on a murder-mystery show like this, isn’t it clear that you want to spend most of the season building towards the final episode? What we are going to be seeing in the finale is a mystery that honestly feels as much like Saw as anything else, as there is a real effort here to try and torment the police through a series of deadly games and riddles that they have to solve in a mere matter of minutes.

In the promo over here, Morgan describes their adversary as “brilliant,” which to us really means that the show is probably working in order to ensure that they have their own version of Moriarty. This could be someone who is an intellectual equal to her, in theory, and that may make it where literally she is the only person who can square off with them.

Now, here is where things do get so interesting to us — if you are able to come up with a really iconic villain within this episode, do you want to kill them off? Or, is there is a way in which to ensure that they can be around next season in some capacity?

Just from that promo alone, we at least feel confident that there is some really exciting stuff coming up — there is very little question in our mind that High Potential is going to live up to that title in so many different ways.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 13?

How do you think that the story is going to conclude? Do you think we’re getting an equal to Morgan? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

