High Potential season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The epic finale!

As many of you out there may be aware at the moment, High Potential season 1 episode 13 is going to serve as the all-important finale. With that, what lies ahead?

The first thing that we should note here is that “Let’s Play” is the title for this story, and sounds like we could be dealing with some sort of sadistic killer. We would imagine that Morgan will be squaring off against one of the most terrible adversaries yet in the finale, mostly because that makes more sense than anything else. We also would not be surprised if there is some sort of huge cliffhanger here, mostly because a season 2 feels like a given at this point. Don’t you want to get viewers eager for so much more?

Below, the full High Potential season 1 episode 13 synopsis gives you a better sense of what more is ahead:

An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect.

What sort of cliffhanger will we get?

Obviously, the biggest assumption to make here is that the life of at least one character could be in peril, but could it also be as simple as the villain escaping? That’s another thing to wonder as well. The most important thing from our vantage point is just that this episode really serves as a microcosm of what we’ve loved about the show so far, whether it be great characters, comedic moments, and also a good mystery.

A season 2 feels inevitable and because of that, let’s just hope that there are new episodes coming this fall. It is far too early at present to know for sure…

What are you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 13?

Do you think we are going to be getting a big-time cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back here to make certain you do not miss any other updates.

