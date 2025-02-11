Will Trent season 3 episode 7 spoilers: The tropical storm

As you brace yourselves to see Will Trent season 3 episode 7 on ABC next week, what is it that you can be most excited to see?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that the title character and almost everyone else are going to have their hands full moving forward, and for good reason. After all, a huge chunk of the story is going to focus on a tropical storm! This should make it incredibly clear some of the danger that a few of the characters are going to be in … and that is without even mentioning the simple fact that there’s still a case that needs to be taken on!

“Mariachi Shelly’s Frankenstein” is the title for Will Trent season 3 episode 7, and the synopsis below gives you a much better sense of what lies ahead:

In the midst of a tropical storm, the APD and GBI race against time to clear the name of an innocent man, uncovering shocking secrets that suggest the killer may be closer than they ever thought.

Given that we are a pretty significant ways into the story at this point, that does lead to a number of other questions. Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to see a few jaw-droppers or surprise twists coming up. We know that the season started off with Will and Angie in an extremely tenuous place, but how long is that going to be the equilibrium for the two of them? Is there a chance that you are going to be able to see that change?

No matter what happens here, we’re always excited to see stories where there is a ticking clock and tension escalating to new levels. That allows a greater sense of unpredictability, no?

